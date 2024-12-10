Planutis puts up 21 as Mercyhurst knocks off Penn State-Altoona 77-51

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Planutis had 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 77-51 win against Penn State-Altoona on Tuesday night. Planutis…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Planutis had 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 77-51 win against Penn State-Altoona on Tuesday night.

Planutis shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Lakers (6-6). Jake Lemelman scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Deshaun Jackson Jr. had 14 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field.

Braelen Cage led the way for the Lions with 11 points. Dwayne Jones also had seven points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.