PJ Haggerty scores 23 points as No. 16 Memphis holds off Louisiana Tech 81-71

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 23 points and seven steals as No. 16 Memphis put together a late burst to escape with an 81-71 victory over Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night.

Tyrese Hunter added 20 points and Colby Rogers scored 13 for Memphis (7-1), which closed with an 18-8 run after the game was tied. Haggerty made all 12 of his free throws and added six assists and five rebounds.

Al Green led the Bulldogs (7-2) with 18 points, while Sean Newman Jr. finished with 13 points and 11 assists. Daniel Batcho scored 12 as Louisiana Tech lost its second straight.

Louisiana Tech kept it close throughout and was even with Memphis at 63-all with seven minutes left before the Tigers took over down the stretch.

Takeaways

Louisiana Tech: Made eight 3-pointers in the first half to help overcome 14 turnovers. The Bulldogs finished with 20 turnovers, leading to 31 points for Memphis.

Memphis: The Tigers worked their way into the AP Top 25 poll this week after wins over then-No. 2 UConn and Michigan State in the Maui Invitational. Memphis caused double-digit turnovers in the first half, but couldn’t pull away for good until late in the game.

Key moment

Louisiana Tech scored 10 straight points to erase an 11-point deficit with seven minutes left. Memphis answered with nine consecutive points to take a 72-63 lead and withstood a tough test.

Key stat

Memphis went 6 for 17 (35%) from 3-point range after connecting on 47% of its 3s coming in.

Up next

Louisiana Tech goes on the road Sunday against Louisiana-Lafayette. Memphis hosts Arkansas State on Sunday.

