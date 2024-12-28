Pittsburgh visits No. 13 Georgia Tech following Carnegie’s 20-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-6, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-0, 1-0 ACC) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-6, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-0, 1-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Georgia Tech hosts Pittsburgh after Dani Carnegie scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 72-61 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 9-0 in home games. Georgia Tech scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 25.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-1 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia Tech averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Georgia Tech allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonie Morgan is averaging 11.7 points and five assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Khadija Faye is averaging 17.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.