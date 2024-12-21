Pittsburgh plays Utah Tech after Johnson’s 21-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6, 0-1 ACC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-8) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6, 0-1 ACC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-8)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Utah Tech after Mikayla Johnson scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 94-39 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Trailblazers are 3-3 on their home court. Utah Tech allows 75.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-1 on the road. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah Tech averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 65.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 75.8 Utah Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Trailblazers.

MaKayla Elmore is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

