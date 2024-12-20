Pittsburgh hosts Sam Houston following Cummings’ 30-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on…

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Sam Houston after Brandin Cummings scored 30 points in Pittsburgh’s 96-56 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Panthers are 6-0 in home games. Pittsburgh scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Bearkats are 2-4 in road games. Sam Houston averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Pittsburgh’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston scores 11.7 more points per game (78.7) than Pittsburgh allows to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 20 points for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.