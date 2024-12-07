Pittsburgh hosts Saint Peter’s after Faye’s 23-point showing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Saint Peter’s after…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Saint Peter’s after Khadija Faye scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 73-69 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Panthers are 4-1 in home games. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Peacocks are 0-6 on the road. Saint Peter’s has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pittsburgh scores 64.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 66.7 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (41.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Faye is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

Fatmata Janneh is averaging 18.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Peacocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

