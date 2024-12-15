Pittsburgh hosts Miami (FL) following Marshall’s 20-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (8-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-5) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Pittsburgh after Natalija…

Miami Hurricanes (8-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-5)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Pittsburgh after Natalija Marshall scored 20 points in Miami (FL)’s 81-63 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games. Pittsburgh is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Hurricanes are 1-0 on the road. Miami (FL) averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Pittsburgh’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Hurricanes face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Perkins is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.8 points.

Darrione Rogers averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc.

