Pittsburgh hosts Eastern Kentucky following Kimble’s 23-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 1-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Pittsburgh after George Kimble III scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 98-62 victory against the Campbellsville Harrodsburg Pioneers.

The Panthers have gone 5-0 at home. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 2-2 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Pittsburgh is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaland Lowe is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals.

Devontae Blanton is shooting 51.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Colonels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.