Pittsburgh hosts Duquesne following Hutcherson’s 22-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (4-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces Pittsburgh after Gabby Hutcherson scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 85-71 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 at home. Pittsburgh scores 64.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Dukes are 0-2 on the road. Duquesne is third in the A-10 with 17.3 assists per game led by Megan McConnell averaging 6.3.

Pittsburgh is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne scores 17.9 more points per game (80.3) than Pittsburgh gives up to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Panthers.

McConell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

