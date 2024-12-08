Pissis and New Hampshire host Harvard

Harvard Crimson (2-7) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-10) Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -9.5;…

Harvard Crimson (2-7) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-10)

Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Harvard after Sami Pissis scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 69-65 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 in home games. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Anthony McComb III averaging 6.0.

The Crimson have gone 0-6 away from home. Harvard is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Hampshire scores 65.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 73.1 Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 66.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 75.8 New Hampshire gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pissis is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats.

Robert Hinton is averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Crimson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

