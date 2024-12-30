Pierre scores 29 as Jacksonville State downs Fort Valley State 111-70

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr.’s 29 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Fort Valley State 111-70 on Monday night.…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr.’s 29 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Fort Valley State 111-70 on Monday night.

Pierre had 10 assists for the Gamecocks (8-5). Jao Ituka scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Marcellus Brigham Jr. and Quel’Ron House both added 11 points.

The Wildcats were led by Jahlen Jack, who recorded 19 points and two steals. Jaylen Jackson added 15 points for Fort Valley State. Antonio Puaauli-Pelham had 12 points.

Jacksonville State visits Kennesaw State in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

