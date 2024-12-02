Pierre leads Providence against BYU after 22-point game

BYU Cougars (6-1) at Providence Friars (5-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays BYU after…

BYU Cougars (6-1) at Providence Friars (5-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays BYU after Jayden Pierre scored 22 points in Providence’s 89-73 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Friars have gone 5-0 at home. Providence is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. BYU is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Providence is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% BYU allows to opponents. BYU averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Providence allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Friars.

Egor Demin is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.