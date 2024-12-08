Pierre leads Jacksonville State against South Alabama

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-3) at South Alabama Jaguars (5-3) Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5;…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-3) at South Alabama Jaguars (5-3)

Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces South Alabama after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 30 points in Jacksonville State’s 89-59 victory against the Columbia International Rams.

The Jaguars have gone 4-2 at home. South Alabama is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 in road games. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Quel’Ron House averaging 3.0.

South Alabama makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Jacksonville State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game South Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Pierre is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

