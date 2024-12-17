Pierce and Missouri host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-4) at Missouri Tigers (9-1) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18; over/under…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-4) at Missouri Tigers (9-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Jacksonville State after Trent Pierce scored 24 points in Missouri’s 88-61 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 in home games. Missouri averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 on the road. Jacksonville State is second in the CUSA with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Michael Houge averaging 8.4.

Missouri makes 52.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Jacksonville State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamar Bates is shooting 55.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers.

Jaron Pierre Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 23.2 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

