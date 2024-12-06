Phillips and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine host conference foe Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (4-3, 1-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-2) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Beach State Beach (4-3, 1-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-2)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits Hawaii in Big West action Sunday.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 4-1 in home games. Hawaii averages 59.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Beach are 1-0 in Big West play. Long Beach State is third in the Big West scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 37.7%.

Hawaii averages 59.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 74.4 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 9.0 more points per game (66.3) than Hawaii gives up (57.3).

The Rainbow Wahine and Beach square off Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ritorya Tamilo is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine.

Savannah Tucker is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Beach.

