Pettway and Prairie View A&M host UAB

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-6) at UAB Blazers (4-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -24.5;…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-6) at UAB Blazers (4-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -24.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on UAB after Tanahj Pettway scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 109-74 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Blazers are 3-2 on their home court. UAB is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 0-6 on the road. Prairie View A&M gives up 99.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.9 points per game.

UAB’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 5.4 more points per game (82.1) than UAB gives up (76.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 56.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Blazers.

Nick Anderson is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.