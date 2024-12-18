Peterson’s 19 help East Tennessee State defeat Elon 84-58

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 19 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Elon 84-58 on Wednesday night. Peterson…

Peterson also contributed six assists for the Buccaneers (7-5). Jaden Seymour scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. John Buggs III went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

TJ Simpkins led the Phoenix (7-4) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Nick Dorn added 11 points for Elon.

East Tennessee State took the lead with 19:18 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Peterson led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 44-26 at the break.

Both teams play on Saturday. East Tennessee State visits UMKC and Elon hosts UNC Greensboro.

