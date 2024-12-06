Peterson and UCF host Texas Southern

UCF Knights (6-2) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays Texas Southern after…

UCF Knights (6-2) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-5)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays Texas Southern after Kaitlin Peterson scored 21 points in UCF’s 76-68 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Tigers are 1-1 in home games. Texas Southern gives up 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

The Knights are 0-1 on the road. UCF is third in the Big 12 with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 3.1.

Texas Southern averages 65.0 points, 5.2 more per game than the 59.8 UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

Peterson is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 20 points and 2.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

