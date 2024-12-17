Peter’s 30 lead Liberty past Saint Andrews (N.C.) 124-50

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Taelon Peter’s 30 points led Liberty over Saint Andrews (N.C.) 124-50 on Tuesday night. Peter also…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Taelon Peter’s 30 points led Liberty over Saint Andrews (N.C.) 124-50 on Tuesday night.

Peter also added five rebounds for the Flames (11-1). Curtis Blair III scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds. Brett Decker Jr. shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points. The Flames prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

Jaylin McDuffie led the way for the Knights with 15 points.

Liberty led 59-20 at halftime, with Peter racking up 11 points. Liberty pulled away with a 30-2 run in the second half for a 71-point lead. Peter led the way with a team-high 19 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.