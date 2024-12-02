Peter Suder scores career-high 42 to power Miami (OH) to 73-60 victory over Air Force

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder scored a career-high 42 points to lead Miami (OH) to a 73-60 victory over…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder scored a career-high 42 points to lead Miami (OH) to a 73-60 victory over Air Force on Monday night.

Suder, a junior whose previous high was 24 points, made 17 of 21 shots from the floor for the RedHawks (5-2). He hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 5 of 9 at the free-throw line, adding three steals. Eian Elmer had nine points and seven rebounds.

The Falcons (2-7) were led by Luke Kearney with 16 points. Ethan Taylor totaled 12 points, five assists and two steals, while Caleb Walker scored 11.

