Peter leads Liberty against UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) at Liberty Flames (11-1)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts UT Arlington after Taelon Peter scored 30 points in Liberty’s 124-50 victory over the Saint Andrews (NC) Knights.

The Flames have gone 5-0 in home games. Liberty averages 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 23.3 points per game.

The Mavericks are 1-3 in road games. UT Arlington leads the WAC with 15.6 assists. Brody Robinson paces the Mavericks with 3.3.

Liberty scores 81.6 points, 7.7 more per game than the 73.9 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Cleveland is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Flames.

Jaden Wells is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

