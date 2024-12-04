Perdue and Cleveland State host Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at Cleveland State Vikings (5-2) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Northern…

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at Cleveland State Vikings (5-2)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Northern Kentucky after Mickayla Perdue scored 26 points in Cleveland State’s 79-52 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Vikings are 2-0 on their home court. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 35.7% shooting.

The Norse are 1-4 on the road. Northern Kentucky is third in the Horizon scoring 67.3 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 35.7% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Norse square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perdue is shooting 45.0% and averaging 22.7 points for the Vikings.

Halle Idowu is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Norse.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

