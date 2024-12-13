Perdue and Cleveland State host Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6) at Cleveland State Vikings (7-2, 2-0 Horizon) Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6) at Cleveland State Vikings (7-2, 2-0 Horizon)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Bethune-Cookman after Mickayla Perdue scored 27 points in Cleveland State’s 82-49 win against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Vikings are 4-0 on their home court. Cleveland State averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 0-5 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

Cleveland State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 34.7% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perdue is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Vikings.

Asianae Nicholson is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

