Pepperdine visits Gonzaga after Ejim’s 22-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (5-6, 0-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-8, 1-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Pepperdine Waves (5-6, 0-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-8, 1-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine after Yvonne Ejim scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 71-67 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. Gonzaga is fourth in the WCC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Maud Huijbens averaging 5.9.

The Waves are 0-2 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is ninth in the WCC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 4.7.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 61.6 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 70.4 Gonzaga allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejim is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Chloe Sotell is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 10.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

