Pepperdine plays Santa Clara following Sotell’s 24-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (6-5, 0-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-4)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Santa Clara after Chloe Sotell scored 24 points in Pepperdine’s 82-59 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Waves have gone 3-0 at home. Pepperdine is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 0-1 in WCC play. Santa Clara is fourth in the WCC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Kaya Ingram averaging 8.0.

Pepperdine averages 62.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 61.0 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Pepperdine gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Brubaker is shooting 56.5% and averaging 11.2 points for the Waves.

Olivia Pollerd averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

