Pepperdine hosts Santa Clara after Sotell’s 24-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (6-5, 0-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-4) Malibu, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes…

Santa Clara Broncos (6-5, 0-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-4)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on Santa Clara after Chloe Sotell scored 24 points in Pepperdine’s 82-59 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Waves have gone 3-0 at home. Pepperdine ranks eighth in the WCC with 13.4 assists per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 2.2.

The Broncos have gone 0-1 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is fourth in the WCC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Kaya Ingram averaging 8.0.

Pepperdine makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). Santa Clara has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The Waves and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sotell is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 10.9 points.

Olivia Pollerd is averaging 16.3 points and 1.6 blocks for the Broncos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.