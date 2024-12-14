Pepperdine hosts Northern Arizona after McLaughlin’s 23-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) at Pepperdine Waves (4-6) Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -4.5; over/under…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) at Pepperdine Waves (4-6)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Pepperdine after Trenton McLaughlin scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 95-82 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Waves have gone 3-1 at home. Pepperdine leads the WCC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Dovydas Butka averaging 5.7.

The Lumberjacks are 2-2 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky with 15.3 assists per game led by Carson Towt averaging 3.5.

Pepperdine makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Northern Arizona has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Waves.

McLaughlin is shooting 43.0% and averaging 22.6 points for the Lumberjacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.