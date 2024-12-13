Pepperdine hosts McLaughlin and Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) at Pepperdine Waves (4-6) Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Pepperdine…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) at Pepperdine Waves (4-6)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Pepperdine after Trenton McLaughlin scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 95-82 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Waves have gone 3-1 in home games. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-2 away from home. Northern Arizona is the Big Sky leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 8.3.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.9 points for the Waves.

McLaughlin is shooting 43.0% and averaging 22.6 points for the Lumberjacks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

