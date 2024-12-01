Pepperdine faces Long Beach State on 3-game win streak

Pepperdine Waves (4-2) at Long Beach State Beach (2-3) Long Beach, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine will…

Pepperdine Waves (4-2) at Long Beach State Beach (2-3)

Long Beach, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Long Beach State.

The Beach have gone 1-0 at home. Long Beach State averages 20.4 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Waves are 2-2 on the road. Pepperdine is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

Long Beach State averages 65.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 64.5 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Beach.

Ornela Muca is shooting 41.5% and averaging 11.5 points for the Waves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

