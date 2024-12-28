Pennsylvania visits Penn State, looks to end road skid

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-8) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-8) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Penn State looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Nittany Lions are 7-0 in home games. Penn State is eighth in college basketball with 19.0 assists per game. Adrian Baldwin Jr. leads the Nittany Lions averaging 8.5.

The Quakers have gone 1-4 away from home. Pennsylvania averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Penn State makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Pennsylvania’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Quakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Quakers: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

