Pennsylvania visits Penn State, looks to end road losing streak

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-8) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-8) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -25.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania travels to Penn State looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Nittany Lions are 7-0 in home games. Penn State is eighth in college basketball with 19.0 assists per game led by Adrian Baldwin Jr. averaging 8.5.

The Quakers are 1-4 in road games. Pennsylvania is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Penn State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 63.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 67.1 Penn State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baldwin is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Nittany Lions.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Quakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Quakers: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

