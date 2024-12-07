Pennsylvania squares off against Drexel

Drexel Dragons (5-4) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (3-5) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -3.5; over/under is 136…

Drexel Dragons (5-4) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (3-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -3.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on Drexel at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Quakers are 3-5 in non-conference play. Pennsylvania is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dragons are 5-4 in non-conference play. Drexel is second in the CAA with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cole Hargrove averaging 4.6.

Pennsylvania’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Drexel allows. Drexel averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Quakers.

Kobe Magee is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Dragons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.