Pennsylvania squares off against Drexel

Drexel Dragons (5-4) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (3-5)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -3.5; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on Drexel at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Quakers are 3-5 in non-conference play. Pennsylvania is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Dragons are 5-4 in non-conference play. Drexel is second in the CAA with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cole Hargrove averaging 4.6.
Pennsylvania’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Drexel allows. Drexel averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Pennsylvania gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Quakers.
Kobe Magee is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Dragons.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
