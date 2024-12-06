Pennsylvania Quakers square off against the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (5-4, 1-0 A-10) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (6-3) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

La Salle Explorers (5-4, 1-0 A-10) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (6-3)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Pennsylvania square off in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

The Quakers have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 58.0 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

The Explorers are 4-4 in non-conference play. La Salle gives up 62.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Pennsylvania averages 71.0 points, 8.6 more per game than the 62.4 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stina Almqvist is shooting 40.3% and averaging 18.9 points for the Quakers.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Explorers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

