Pennsylvania Quakers square off against the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (5-4, 1-0 A-10) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (6-3)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays La Salle at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

The Quakers have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Stina Almqvist leads the Quakers with 7.6 boards.

The Explorers have a 4-4 record in non-conference games. La Salle has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Pennsylvania scores 71.0 points, 8.6 more per game than the 62.4 La Salle allows. La Salle averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mataya Gayle averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Ashleigh Connor is shooting 35.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Explorers.

