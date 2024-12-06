Pennsylvania Quakers play the Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (5-4) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (3-5) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Pennsylvania square off in…

Drexel Dragons (5-4) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (3-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Pennsylvania square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Quakers have a 3-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Pennsylvania ranks sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 31.0 rebounds. Nick Spinoso paces the Quakers with 7.1 boards.

The Dragons are 5-4 in non-conference play. Drexel ranks second in the CAA with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cole Hargrove averaging 4.6.

Pennsylvania scores 66.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 67.4 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 74.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 75.4 Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Quakers.

Kobe Magee is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.

