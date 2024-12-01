Pennsylvania plays Elon after Roberts’ 23-point game

Elon Phoenix (4-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-4) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under is 142…

Elon Phoenix (4-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-4)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Elon after Ethan Roberts scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 77-64 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Quakers are 2-2 on their home court. Pennsylvania is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Phoenix are 2-2 on the road. Elon is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pennsylvania scores 68.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 70.4 Elon allows. Elon averages 77.4 points per game, 1.0 more than the 76.4 Pennsylvania allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

TK Simpkins is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Phoenix.

