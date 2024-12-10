Penn State visits Efosa-Aguebor and Providence

Penn State Lady Lions (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Providence Friars (6-5) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Penn State Lady Lions (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Providence Friars (6-5)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on Penn State after Grace Efosa-Aguebor scored 27 points in Providence’s 87-81 victory against the Brown Bears.

The Friars have gone 3-1 at home. Providence averages 60.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Lady Lions play their first true road game after going 8-2 to begin the season. Penn State scores 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game.

Providence scores 60.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 63.9 Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Providence allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Morales is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 5.9 points.

Moriah Murray averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc.

