Penn State takes on No. 8 Purdue after Konan Niederhauser’s 27-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (7-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn State…

Purdue Boilermakers (7-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces No. 8 Purdue after Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 27 points in Penn State’s 87-64 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Nittany Lions have gone 5-0 in home games. Penn State is third in college basketball averaging 91.3 points and is shooting 52.2% from the field.

The Boilermakers are 0-1 on the road. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 17.9 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 9.1.

Penn State makes 52.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Purdue has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Nittany Lions and Boilermakers meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Nittany Lions.

Fletcher Loyer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 58.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

