Peneueta leads Sacramento State against UMKC after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

December 3, 2024, 3:42 AM

UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-3)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on UMKC after Katie Peneueta scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 73-34 victory over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Hornets are 3-1 in home games. Sacramento State is fourth in the Big Sky with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Peneueta averaging 2.0.

The Kangaroos are 1-4 in road games. UMKC is third in the Summit allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Sacramento State averages 67.9 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 63.9 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 61.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the 57.5 Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc.

Emani Bennett is shooting 35.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Kangaroos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

