Pelote’s 24 lead Western Carolina over Milligan 78-69

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Bernard Pelote had 24 points in Western Carolina’s 78-69 victory over Milligan on Thursday.

Pelote added nine rebounds for the Catamounts (4-7). Cord Stansberry scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Morgan shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Buffs were led in scoring by Elijah Bredwood, who finished with 23 points. McCaskill Rivers added 13 points for Milligan. Handje Tamba had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

