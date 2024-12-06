Pedersen leads Wyoming against Missouri State after 23-point game

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-4) at Missouri State Bears (4-3) Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces Missouri State…

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-4) at Missouri State Bears (4-3)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces Missouri State after Malene Pedersen scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 71-66 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Bears are 1-0 on their home court. Missouri State has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cowgirls are 0-2 in road games.

Missouri State scores 71.7 points, 11.2 more per game than the 60.5 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bears.

Allyson Fertig is shooting 56.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Cowgirls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.