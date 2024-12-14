Paveletzke leads Ohio against Marshall after 23-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-5) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1;…

Ohio Bobcats (4-5) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces Marshall after Jackson Paveletzke scored 23 points in Ohio’s 88-76 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 5-1 in home games. Marshall is eighth in the Sun Belt with 14.0 assists per game led by Dezayne Mingo averaging 4.8.

The Bobcats are 0-3 in road games. Ohio is fifth in the MAC scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Paveletzke averaging 6.7.

Marshall scores 76.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 79.7 Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Martin is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

AJ Clayton is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bobcats.

