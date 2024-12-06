Paulk leads Wofford against Appalachian State after 20-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) at Wofford Terriers (5-2) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Appalachian…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) at Wofford Terriers (5-2)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Appalachian State after Evangelia Paulk scored 20 points in Wofford’s 75-56 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 4-0 in home games. Wofford is second in the SoCon scoring 71.0 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Mountaineers have gone 0-3 away from home. Appalachian State is third in the Sun Belt with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Rylan Moffitt averaging 5.6.

Wofford’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Wofford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Heiss is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Terriers.

Emily Carver is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.3 points for the Mountaineers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

