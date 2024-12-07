Patterson’s 25 help Northwestern State defeat Houston Christian 64-57

HOUSTON (AP) — Addison Patterson’s 25 points helped Northwestern State defeat Houston Christian 64-57 on Saturday night. Patterson also added…

HOUSTON (AP) — Addison Patterson’s 25 points helped Northwestern State defeat Houston Christian 64-57 on Saturday night.

Patterson also added five rebounds and three steals for the Demons (5-5, 2-0 Southland Conference). Jon Sanders shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Willie Williams shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Bryson Dawkins finished with 13 points for the Huskies (3-7, 1-1). D’Aundre Samuels added nine points for Houston Christian. Julian Mackey also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.