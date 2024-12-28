Patterson leads Northwestern State against Texas

Northwestern State Demons (6-6, 2-0 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (10-2) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State…

Northwestern State Demons (6-6, 2-0 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (10-2)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Texas after Addison Patterson scored 33 points in Northwestern State’s 89-79 win over the SUNO Knights.

The Longhorns have gone 7-1 at home. Texas averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 22.3 points per game.

The Demons have gone 2-5 away from home. Northwestern State is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Texas’ average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 19.9 points.

Jon Sanders is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.