Pascarelli and the Marist Red Foxes take on conference foe Manhattan

Marist Red Foxes (5-2, 1-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-4, 1-0 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Pascarelli and Marist visit Will Sydnor and Manhattan in MAAC play.

The Jaspers are 3-1 on their home court. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 5.0.

The Red Foxes are 1-0 in MAAC play. Marist ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Manhattan averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 69.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 76.5 Manhattan gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydnor is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Jaspers.

Pascarelli is averaging 17.6 points for the Red Foxes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.