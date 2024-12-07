Parsa Fallah scores 25 and Oregon State defeats Idaho 78-62

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Parsa Fallah scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 78-62 victory over Idaho on Saturday night. Fallah…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Parsa Fallah scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 78-62 victory over Idaho on Saturday night.

Fallah shot 10 of 16 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line for the Beavers (6-2). Michael Rataj scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and five steals. Liutauras Lelevicius had nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

Tyler Mrus led the way for the Vandals (4-6) with 15 points. Jack Payne added 12 points for Idaho. Kyson Rose had eight points.

Oregon State took the lead with 13:13 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-30 at halftime, with Fallah racking up 10 points. Oregon State extended its lead to 67-43 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Fallah scored a team-high 15 points in the second half as the Beavers closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

