Panoam scores 22 in North Dakota’s 80-75 win over Weber State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Mier Panoam scored 22 points as North Dakota beat Weber State 80-75 on Saturday night.

Panoam added six rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (4-5). Eli King shot 3 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. George Natsvishvili had 12 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

The Wildcats (4-6) were led in scoring by Blaise Threatt, who finished with 23 points and three steals. Miguel Tomley added 18 points for Weber State. Vasilije Vucinic finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

