Panoam and North Dakota host Utah Valley

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-5) at Utah Valley Wolverines (4-5) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-5) at Utah Valley Wolverines (4-5)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces Utah Valley after Mier Panoam scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 80-75 victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Wolverines have gone 2-0 at home. Utah Valley averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-3 on the road. North Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit League with 9.9 assists per game led by Treysen Eaglestaff averaging 1.9.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 71.2 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 73.9 Utah Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Eaglestaff is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 18.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.