Panoam and North Dakota host Utah Valley

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-5) at Utah Valley Wolverines (4-5)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Utah Valley after Mier Panoam scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 80-75 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Wolverines are 2-0 in home games. Utah Valley is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-3 on the road. North Dakota allows 74.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Utah Valley averages 74.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 74.7 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Toolson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.

Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 18.3 points.

